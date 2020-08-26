Advertisement

Hundreds of hurricane evacuees sheltering in Huntsville

More are expected there to escape from Hurricane Laura.
More than 500 people are seeking shelter in the Huntsville area.
More than 500 people are seeking shelter in the Huntsville area.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -More than 500 people fleeing from Hurricane Laura are in Walker County and more are on the way.

Walker County has opened seven shelters around town including at the High School, Middle School and the Walker County Storm Shelter. They’re spreading people out during this time of COVID- 19.

“They brought us on down over here you know kind of I didn’t want to leave,” said James Cotton of Port Arthur. He came by bus Tuesday to Huntsville. The Gulf Coast resident has evacuated for hurricanes before, but never had to stay at a shelter.

“I’m concerned about the wind mostly. It might destroy some buildings and destroy things and stuff. Kind of just rebuilt from Harvey. A lot of people just rebuilt from Harvey,” said Cotton.

”We’re receiving evacuees from the Port Arthur area, Port Neches , Groveton, Nederland in there right now and we’re filing our shelters pretty quickly,” said Butch Davis, Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Davis said more evacuees are expected.

“We have an interlocal agreement with those jurisdictions and they send people to us on buses. We do not take any drive-up and of course we have some of our local people that we’re also sheltering during this storm,” said Davis.

Evacuees have to social distance and wear masks. For Cotton, coming here is one less thing to worry about.

“I’m kind of glad I did evacuate this time,” Cotton said.

Emergency management officials said these shelters will stay open as long as needed. Folks will be able to return home once the conditions there are safe.

County officials say the number of evacuees in Huntsville is actually a little less than what they’ve had for previous hurricanes. They will be offering shelter for local residents impacted by the storm but you’ll have to contact the Walker County Emergency Management office to schedule having a spot.

You can contact Walker County Emergency Management at (936) 435-8035.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 20 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Wednesday Midday Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 17 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

The United Way of the Brazos Valley kicks off annual area fundraiser

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Rep. Bill Flores talks benefits of carbon neutral America

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Beaumont senior living center evacuates to College Station

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Marina on Lake Livingston prepares for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Treat of the Day: Kathi Koppenhaver Work-iversary

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
The longest-tenured employee at the Brazos County 911 District celebrates her 35th year.