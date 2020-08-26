Hundreds of hurricane evacuees sheltering in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -More than 500 people fleeing from Hurricane Laura are in Walker County and more are on the way.

Walker County has opened seven shelters around town including at the High School, Middle School and the Walker County Storm Shelter. They’re spreading people out during this time of COVID- 19.

“They brought us on down over here you know kind of I didn’t want to leave,” said James Cotton of Port Arthur. He came by bus Tuesday to Huntsville. The Gulf Coast resident has evacuated for hurricanes before, but never had to stay at a shelter.

“I’m concerned about the wind mostly. It might destroy some buildings and destroy things and stuff. Kind of just rebuilt from Harvey. A lot of people just rebuilt from Harvey,” said Cotton.

”We’re receiving evacuees from the Port Arthur area, Port Neches , Groveton, Nederland in there right now and we’re filing our shelters pretty quickly,” said Butch Davis, Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Davis said more evacuees are expected.

“We have an interlocal agreement with those jurisdictions and they send people to us on buses. We do not take any drive-up and of course we have some of our local people that we’re also sheltering during this storm,” said Davis.

Evacuees have to social distance and wear masks. For Cotton, coming here is one less thing to worry about.

“I’m kind of glad I did evacuate this time,” Cotton said.

Emergency management officials said these shelters will stay open as long as needed. Folks will be able to return home once the conditions there are safe.

County officials say the number of evacuees in Huntsville is actually a little less than what they’ve had for previous hurricanes. They will be offering shelter for local residents impacted by the storm but you’ll have to contact the Walker County Emergency Management office to schedule having a spot.

You can contact Walker County Emergency Management at (936) 435-8035.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.