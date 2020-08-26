Huntsville ISD will close on Thursday as a precaution due to storm

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release has been sent by Huntsville ISD:

Out of an abundance of caution, Huntsville ISD will be CLOSED on Thursday, August 27, 2020. This decision is due to the forecasted weather associated with Hurricane Laura, the potential for local power outages, and other emergency-related purposes. During the closure, there will be NO in-person or remote/online instruction for students in all grades, and all extracurricular activities have been canceled.

The District will communicate instructional plans for Friday, August 28, after assessing the storm’s impact on Thursday. All updates will be communicated to parents via the HISD mass communication system and posted to the district website (www.huntsville-isd.org) and social media pages.

