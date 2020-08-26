Hurricane Laura: Expected impacts for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As things stand with the forecast Tuesday evening, the greater impacts are expected to sit closer to the I-45 corridor and points eastward which is why Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect until further notice for Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller counties.

The latest intermediate advisory from the National Hurricane Center as of 7PM Wednesday shows that the pressure has continued to drop which indicates Hurricane Laura is starting to intensify. Pressure was down to 983mb from 990mb since the 4PM update earlier in the afternoon.

As the sun continues to move further west it illuminates some of the taller cloud tops associated with the deep convection (circled in blue) trying to develop on the south and eastern side of the center of circulation as Hurricane #Laura continues to become better organized. pic.twitter.com/LMWCIslzVg — Erika Paige (@KBTXErika) August 25, 2020

This drop in pressure comes as thunderstorms have started to develop around the center of the circulation indicating that an eye may be starting to become more well-defined. Hurricane Hunters are out investigating Hurricane Laura ahead of tonight’s updated advisory at 10PM.

Laura is forecast to undergo strengthening through the next 24 hours and is expected to become a Category 3 major hurricane ahead of landfall somewhere along the Upper Texas Coast through Southwestern Louisiana late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. A new forecast track update will be issued at 10PM from the National Hurricane Center. At this time, small adjustments west or east may still be possible through Wednesday.

As of the 4pm update from @NHC_Atlantic: Laura now pushing wind of 80mph. Hurricane force wind extends 45mi out, tropical-storm-force 175mi out.



In terms of the path - little to no change as forecast models come into better agreement. Margin of error currently ~60mi pic.twitter.com/Vl4mOjekWr — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 25, 2020

Any adjustments would be important in figuring out where exactly Laura makes landfall. Even if there were to be a subtle shift westward in the model guidance, it would likely still leave the Brazos Valley on the western side of the storm, where rainfall and wind impacts would drop off considerably in terms of intensity and coverage west of the center of circulation.

Based on the current expected path of Hurricane #Laura -- rough idea of the hazards that are being monitored started Wednesday night & continuing through Thursday.



Greatest impacts for parts of the Brazos Valley: midnight - midday Thursday #bcstx pic.twitter.com/CpdSSrOeGi — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 25, 2020

Rainfall:

Since the Brazos Valley sits on the western side of this system, a sharp cutoff in rainfall will likely leave most on the drier side of things through the end of this week. It is not to say that a few rain bands moving through don’t drop a quick 0.1″ to 0.5″ throughout the day Wednesday into Thursday. However, most folks west of the Brazos River at this time look to see little in terms of rainfall or wind. Closer to the I-45 corridor, rainfall totals may slip closer to the 1″ to 3″+ range. Points east of the Brazos Valley into East Texas see a quick jump in potential rainfall totals closer to 8″+ and Flash Flood Watches are in effect through Thursday evening.

Forecast rainfall jumps closer to 8+" near the Texas/Louisiana border as the eastern side of the storm is expected to pick up the bulk of the rainfall. Further west, rain is not ruled out, but totals come down closer to 0.5" west of the Brazos River. (KBTX)

Wind:

The biggest impacts we will likely see here in the Brazos Valley are winds up to tropical storm force strength. This means that folks under the Tropical Storm Warning could see gusts as low as 35 mph but as high as 60 mph east of I-45. Winds will start to ramp up late Wednesday night likely just after midnight Thursday as Laura moves inland and starts to weaken from a forecast Category 3 hurricane upon landfall to a forecast Category 1 storm as it crosses into East Texas Thursday morning.

Winds could gust closer to 60 MPH east of the I-45 corridor, while folks west of I-45 will likely only see 20 to 35 MPH wind gusts. (KBTX)

Watch the video above for more information on Hurricane Laura’s impact on the Brazos Valley, and stay tuned to the latest updates concerning this storm as any shift in the track could bring potentially less or greater impacts to portions of the area.

