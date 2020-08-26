Advertisement

“I urge Southeast Texans to take advantage of these final few hours to evacuate” | Gov. Abbott provides update on Hurricane Laura

The Category 4 hurricane is expected to make landfall in Southeast Texas ans Southwest Louisiana just after midnight
(Eric Gay | AP)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Abbott held a press conference on Wednesday at noon, providing updates on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura.

Expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, the governor said the storm surge is expected to be catastrophic with extreme winds, heavy rain, river flooding and flash floods throughout Southeast Texas.

Abbott urged those in the path of the storm to evacuate if they have not already done so.

The state has deployed 400 buses, 38 aircraft, 82 boats, 202 high-profile vehicles and 60 ambulances ahead of Hurricane Laura’s impact. The governor emphasized that power outages are likely and reminded Texans to not bring generators inside the home due to the high risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The power of Hurricane Laura is unprecedented, and Texans must take action now to get out of harm’s way and protect themselves,” said Abbott. “The conditions of this storm are unsurvivable, and I urge Southeast Texans to take advantage of these final few hours to evacuate, secure their property, and take all precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the storm, and we are working alongside federal and local officials to keep Texans safe.”

The Category 4 hurricane is expected to make landfall in Southeast Texas ans Southwest Louisiana just after midnight tonight. Authorities say unsurvivable storm surge is projected to cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park in Texas into Louisiana.

Gov. Abbott noted that TDEM Recovery personnel, damage assessment platforms, and volunteer organizations are already in place for deployment post-landfall.

The Texas counties under the State Disaster Declaration are listed below:

  • Anderson
  • Angelina
  • Aransas
  • Bexar
  • Bowie
  • Brazoria
  • Calhoun
  • Cameron
  • Camp
  • Cass
  • Chambers
  • Cherokee
  • Dallas
  • Ellis
  • Fort Bend
  • Franklin
  • Galveston
  • Gregg
  • Grimes
  • Hardin
  • Harris
  • Harrison
  • Houston
  • Jackson
  • Jasper
  • Jefferson
  • Kenedy
  • Kelberg
  • Liberty
  • Leon
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Matagorda
  • Montgomery
  • Morris
  • Nacogdoches
  • Newton
  • Nueces
  • Orange
  • Panola
  • Polk
  • Red River
  • Refugio
  • Rusk
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • San Jacinto
  • San Patricio
  • Shelby
  • Smith
  • Tarrant
  • Titus
  • Travis
  • Trinity
  • Upshur
  • Victoria
  • Walker
  • Waller
  • Wharton
  • Willacy
  • Wood

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Wednesday Midday Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 20 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Body believed to be missing Fort Hood soldier found hanging in a tree near popular park

Updated: 37 minutes ago
A body found hanging in a tree near a popular park and golf course is likely that of a Fort Hood soldier who’s been the focus of a week-long search, an attorney for the soldier’s family says.

Latest News

News

The United Way of the Brazos Valley kicks off annual area fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The goal is to raise $1.5 million dollars for programs and organizations across the Brazos Valley.

News

Briarcrest Chick-Fil-A temporarily closed due to fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
A small grease fire at the Briarcrest Chick-Fil-A last night has the restaurant temporarily closed today.

Coronavirus

Brazos County active cases rise as health officials confirm 48 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Laura strengthens to a Category 4 Hurricane

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford and Shel Winkley
Landfall expected near TX/LA state line

News

City Council votes to establish veterans section in Bryan City Cemetery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
Bryan City Council votes to establish a veterans section at cemetery.

News

Laura now a Category 3 major hurricane

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Landfall expected near TX/LA state line