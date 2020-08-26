“I urge Southeast Texans to take advantage of these final few hours to evacuate” | Gov. Abbott provides update on Hurricane Laura

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Abbott held a press conference on Wednesday at noon, providing updates on the state’s response to Hurricane Laura.

Expected to make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, the governor said the storm surge is expected to be catastrophic with extreme winds, heavy rain, river flooding and flash floods throughout Southeast Texas.

Abbott urged those in the path of the storm to evacuate if they have not already done so.

The state has deployed 400 buses, 38 aircraft, 82 boats, 202 high-profile vehicles and 60 ambulances ahead of Hurricane Laura’s impact. The governor emphasized that power outages are likely and reminded Texans to not bring generators inside the home due to the high risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

“The power of Hurricane Laura is unprecedented, and Texans must take action now to get out of harm’s way and protect themselves,” said Abbott. “The conditions of this storm are unsurvivable, and I urge Southeast Texans to take advantage of these final few hours to evacuate, secure their property, and take all precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. The State of Texas is prepared to respond to the storm, and we are working alongside federal and local officials to keep Texans safe.”

The Category 4 hurricane is expected to make landfall in Southeast Texas ans Southwest Louisiana just after midnight tonight. Authorities say unsurvivable storm surge is projected to cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park in Texas into Louisiana.

Gov. Abbott noted that TDEM Recovery personnel, damage assessment platforms, and volunteer organizations are already in place for deployment post-landfall.

