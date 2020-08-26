Lake Livingston area prepares for Hurricane Laura

ONALASKA, Texas (KBTX) - Businesses east of the Brazos Valley are preparing for Hurricane Laura.

On Lake Livingston, staff at the Waterfront Lodge and Marina were bringing in patio chairs Wednesday afternoon ahead of the storm. The marina says all of their rooms are completely booked with evacuees coming in. Staff said they are also making sure boats stored at the marina will be safe.

“The customers have been calling and checking on their boats and sure enough we’ll raise them up so the waves will not hit them and they should be secured,” said Martha Cooper Manager at The Waterfront Lodge and Marina.

Cooper said that even though their lodge is booked, they could see some cancellations and will welcome more evacuees if space is available.

Winds could gust up to 40 mph Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the Lake Livingston area.

We have a link to that business here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.