Laura strengthens, Category 4 possible at landfall

Landfall expected near TX/LA state line
Hurricane Laura strengthen into a major hurricane overnight.
Hurricane Laura strengthen into a major hurricane overnight.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Intensification continues this morning as Hurricane Laura strengthened from a Category 1 to a Category 3 overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Continued strengthening to a Category 4 storm is possible before landfall Wednesday night, near the Texas/Louisiana border. The Brazos Valley is still expected to remain on the “dry” side of this system, but scattered rain and thunderstorms will be a possibility through the next several days as outer rain bands reach into our area.

Wind will begin to pick up through the afternoon, with some gusts tonight / tomorrow morning to 40+ mph still possible across our eastern counties. If this storm moves more to the east than expected, wind will be lighter area-wide. If farther west, wind will likely be higher and more widespread gusts to 40+ mph will be possible. A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for the eastern half of the area as of midday Wednesday.

Outer rain bands associated with Laura continue to move east to west across portions of the area. We will likely see a brief return of sunshine, then another round is likely into the afternoon ahead of sunset. Wind will begin to pick up, especially across our southeastern counties, as we head to bed this evening. Some gusts to about 30mph will be possible east of Highway 6 overnight, but damaging wind is not expected at this time. Bring in or strap down any loose lawn furniture, and take care to not do any activities that may generate a spark Thursday, as wildfire danger will be moderate for those who do not receive rain from this system.

For many, Thursday is hot, breezy, and humid. An additional round of showers and storms is possible in the heat of the day with lingering moisture and daytime heating. Wind will calm throughout the day Thursday, and a light south breeze will return by Friday into the weekend. There will be enough lingering moisture to pair with the hot, humid afternoons to pop up isolated to scattered showers and storms through Sunday.

For additional details on the impacts of the storm for the Brazos Valley, view the extended discussion below.

Wednesday Morning Live Weather Update

Latest on Laura, wind, and rain passing through the Brazos Valley over the next few days

Posted by KBTX Media on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

