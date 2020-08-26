Laura now a Category 3 major hurricane

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a night of rapid intensification, Laura is now a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher).

Hurricane Laura strengthen into a major hurricane overnight. (KBTX)

Continued strengthening to a Category 4 storm is possible before landfall Wednesday night, near the Texas/Louisiana border. The Brazos Valley is still expected to remain on the “dry” side of this system, but scattered rain and thunderstorms will be a possibility through the next several days as outer rain bands reach into our area. Wind will begin to pick up through the afternoon, with some gusts tonight / tomorrow morning to 40+ mph still possible across our eastern counties.

#Laura is now a major hurricane. Additional strengthening likely today, hopefully weakening a bit before landfall tonight. pic.twitter.com/SBhB2DlT1m — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) August 26, 2020

As of the 7am update, #Laura is now a major Category 3 hurricane with wind of 115mph.



Hurricane-force wind extend 70mi from the center. Tropical-storm-force extends 175mi out.



From @NHC_Atlantic: "Steps to protect life & property should be rushed to completion next few hours" pic.twitter.com/pxSnYmEImm — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 26, 2020

