Laura now a Category 3 major hurricane

Landfall expected near TX/LA state line
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a night of rapid intensification, Laura is now a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher).

Continued strengthening to a Category 4 storm is possible before landfall Wednesday night, near the Texas/Louisiana border. The Brazos Valley is still expected to remain on the “dry” side of this system, but scattered rain and thunderstorms will be a possibility through the next several days as outer rain bands reach into our area. Wind will begin to pick up through the afternoon, with some gusts tonight / tomorrow morning to 40+ mph still possible across our eastern counties.

