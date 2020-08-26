Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on hurricane response

Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.(Source: NOAA)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Hurricane Laura is strengthening over the Gulf Coast and authorities are encouraging coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate.

Gray Television’s Washington DC News Bureau spoke with Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) about the federal and local response to the developing storm.

Sen. Cornyn has been in office during several other natural disasters, including both hurricanes Harvey and Katrina. Cornyn says he has confidence in local leaders to prepare and handle the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“We are blessed in Texas with some outstanding leaders, starting at the local level, who have a lot of practice dealing with these natural disasters,” said Cornyn. “They know what to do.”

In Louisiana, Rep. Clay Higgins says he has been in touch local officials and experts in water drainage and management.

He says he believes the state is now in the best possible position to endure a heavy rain event, adding that Louisiana is ready for Laura in “every conceivable way.”

“We are communicating and prepared for this incoming storm. It’s going to be a hit though,” said Higgins. “The best thing we can do is be calm, prepared, and ready to move into rescue operations.”

President Trump has issued emergency decelerations for both Texas and Louisiana.

Laura closed in on the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Wednesday Midday Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 18 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Rep. Bill Flores talks benefits of carbon neutral America

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Congressman Bill Flores will retire from office in January but says he will continue to work every day until that day.

National

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence to argue for 4 more years at Republican convention

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The night’s lineup also is expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”

National

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arnold Spielberg, father of director Steven Spielberg and a pioneering computer engineer, has died.

News

Robertson County officials say residents should expect power outages

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Any power outage locally should be short term, but residents are still being asked to be prepared.

News

Lake Livingston area prepares for Hurricane Laura

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
Businesses east of the Brazos Valley are preparing for Hurricane Laura.

News

Huntsville ISD will close on Thursday as a precaution due to storm

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
This decision is due to the forecasted weather associated with Hurricane Laura, the potential for local power outages, and other emergency-related purposes.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.