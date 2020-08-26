Local registered school nurse discusses how they’re keeping students safe during the pandemic

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Many school districts across the Brazos Valley are back at school. Districts across the country have been instituting a lot of plans to keep students safe but what if your child gets sick while at school?

KBTX spoke with Caldwell ISD’s Registered Nurse Tracy Ayers about how the district is dealing with those concerns from parents.

The one question that Tracy has been asked the most is if a student comes down with an illness while at school, such as a cough or sniffles, would that mean an automatic 14-day quarantine at home no matter if they don’t COVID-19 symptoms? Ayers says not necessarily.

“For our (Caldwell ISD) district, we actually have a flow chart set up that kind of looks at what the student’s symptoms are and also take into account any close contact with somebody that has been positive for the coronavirus in the last 14 days or also looking at community transmission in the area,” said Ayers.

In order to keep students safe, the district asks teachers to call the nurse’s office in order to keep sick kids separated from healthy ones.

The district is also relying on parents to do a health self-screening such as checking their temperature twice a day or checking for COVID-19 symptoms before leaving the house. Ayers says that if you are not sure, keep your kid at home, call the school and let them know just to be on the safe side.

