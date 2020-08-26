Advertisement

Local registered school nurse discusses how they’re keeping students safe during the pandemic

Caldwell ISD is relying on parents to do a health self-screening such as checking their child's temperature twice a day or checking for COVID-19 symptoms before leaving home.
By Tennyson Guthrie
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Many school districts across the Brazos Valley are back at school. Districts across the country have been instituting a lot of plans to keep students safe but what if your child gets sick while at school?

KBTX spoke with Caldwell ISD’s Registered Nurse Tracy Ayers about how the district is dealing with those concerns from parents.

The one question that Tracy has been asked the most is if a student comes down with an illness while at school, such as a cough or sniffles, would that mean an automatic 14-day quarantine at home no matter if they don’t COVID-19 symptoms? Ayers says not necessarily.

“For our (Caldwell ISD) district, we actually have a flow chart set up that kind of looks at what the student’s symptoms are and also take into account any close contact with somebody that has been positive for the coronavirus in the last 14 days or also looking at community transmission in the area,” said Ayers.

In order to keep students safe, the district asks teachers to call the nurse’s office in order to keep sick kids separated from healthy ones.

The district is also relying on parents to do a health self-screening such as checking their temperature twice a day or checking for COVID-19 symptoms before leaving the house. Ayers says that if you are not sure, keep your kid at home, call the school and let them know just to be on the safe side.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Laura now a Category 3 major hurricane

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Max Crawford
Landfall expected near TX/LA state line

News

Local registered school nurse discusses how to stay safe when you need to see the nurse

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Sam Houston State University anounces closures ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Sam Houston State University is shutting down all campuses starting Wednesday at noon as Hurricane Laura gets closer to making landfall.

News

Body found near railroad tracks believed to be missing Ft. Hood soldier, police say

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
Police in Temple said late Thursday night that the body of a man found near railroad tracks west of South 49th Street could be missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes.

News

10pm Tuesday Hurricane Laura Update

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 8/25

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Texas A&M Galveston students, staff evacuate to Brazos Valley ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 11 hours ago
Local hotels are near capacity as evacuees head to Bryan-College Station

News

Texas A&M launches COVID-19 dashboard to “better share data with the Aggieland community”

Updated: 11 hours ago
The dashboard shows 407 cases were reported between Aug. 2 and Aug. 22.