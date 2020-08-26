Advertisement

NBA teams boycott Wednesday games

Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (AP) - All three NBA playoff games scheduled for tonight have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The dramatic series of moves began when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

