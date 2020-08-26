NBA teams boycott Wednesday games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida (AP) - All three NBA playoff games scheduled for tonight have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The dramatic series of moves began when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.