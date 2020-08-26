Advertisement

Rep. Bill Flores talks benefits of carbon neutral America

Flores says this doesn't mean zero carbon but carbon offsets by the next few decades.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce held a farewell luncheon Wednesday for Representative Bill Flores.

Several local leaders used this time to thank Flores for the works he's done for Brazos County.

"He helps with our businesses here locally, with COVID he's helped our businesses as we get through this tough time so we wanted to have a little event to tell him thank you and hear a little bit about what's happening in Washington and he told us that and we were able to thank him for what he's done for us," said Glen Brewer BCS Chamber of Commerce President.

Flores touched on different topics among lawmakers in Washington D.C but firmly stated he will continue working every day until his term in Congress ends.

“My term is not up until noon on Jan. 3 and I intend to run through the tape,” said Flores.

The former oil and gas executive made headlines earlier this week about his call for a carbon-neutral America in the next few decades.

In 2018 the U.S said it’s carbon emissions increased by almost 3 percent according to the U.S Energy Information Administration.

Flores says this doesn't mean zero carbon but carbon offsets.

"I'm an oil and gas guy by trade and I still believe oil and gas and hydrocarbons are an essential part of our energy mix. That said I think that if we really want to try and have a carbon-neutral future than we've got to focus on nuclear power," said Flores.

Flores says he owns the largest residential solar power generating system in Brazos County. He says investment and growth in renewable energy will help boost our economy.

“That will create a better environment for our kids and grandkids and secondly anytime you develop new technologies for instance next-generation nuclear that creates an industry which creates jobs which creates new educational opportunities to train people for those jobs,” said Flores.

