Texas A&M Galveston students, staff evacuate to Brazos Valley ahead of Hurricane Laura

Local hotels are near capacity as evacuees head to Bryan-College Station
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Evacuees from the Gulf Coast are heading inland ahead of Hurricane Laura, including students and staff from Texas A&M University at Galveston.

More than 50 students left campus on buses that were headed to College Station Tuesday morning. Col. Michael Fossum, A&M Galveston Chief Operating Officer, says they felt this was the best thing to do to keep everyone safe.

“We made that decision yesterday morning. With the uncertainty of the track of Hurricane Laura, it looks like it was going to miss us but you don’t wanna be trapped when we’ve got all of Houston between us and the rest of Texas,” said Col. Fossum.

The campus has 2,000 students, and Col. Fossum says nearly 1,200 live on campus. He says many went home for the next couple of days or to a friend’s house. The rest who didn’t get on buses drove themselves to College Station. They expect just under 200 students to stay in BCS.

We’re told the school took extra steps to keep everyone safe from COVID-19 while evacuating.

“We didn’t pack them all in on the buses, as you have to have more room for physical spacing, masks, hand sanitizer on all of them. We actually did COVID-19 testing for all of the students and employees before coming up here,” said Col. Fossum.

Kale Robertson, a freshman Marine Transportation major, says this was not how he expected to start his first year of college.

“I was just starting to get into the swing of things and then the hurricane came in,” said Robertson.

Sophomore Chloe Ates says she had similar feelings and was a little concerned with evacuating during the pandemic.

“When you add in a hurricane, the same rules applied,” said Ates. “So while there definitely was the extra worry about spreading it, we really just had to apply the rules we’ve been doing anyway on top of the evacuation.”

School officials say classes are cancelled through Thursday and hope to get back to it by Friday once the storm passes. They say everyone who evacuated to the Brazos Valley will be tested for COVID-19 when they return to the Galveston campus.

