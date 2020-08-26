Advertisement

The United Way of the Brazos Valley kicks off annual area fundraiser

The campaign runs until the end of May 2021.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On Wednesday the United Way of the Brazos Valley begins its annual Community Campaign with a goal of raising $1.5 million dollars for programs and organizations across the Brazos Valley.

The campaign runs until the end of May 2021 and supports programs that stand for education, health, and financial stability for people in the Brazos Valley, according to the United Way of the Brazos Valley.

Click here to make a donation to the Community Campaign.

Due to the pandemic, a need has been exposed across the Brazos Valley, but one Madison County organization has always been there.

“I’ve been here for 15 years and I can say in the time that I’ve been here, there has never been a time that we actually have the funds to meet the needs of the community 100 percent of the time all the time,” said Lisa Wamsley, Son-Shine Outreach Center coordinator.

Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville has partnered with the United Way of the Brazos Valley, so they can expand their impact.

“I can honestly say in the last three years that we have had grant money from them, we haven’t had to turn anyone away.”

Lisa Wamsley, Son-Shine Outreach Center Coordinator

This partnership exists because of the United Way’s annual Community Campaign.

It’s fueled by donations from residents and businesses like Stylecraft Builders.

“We decided to do the $30,000 match,” said Stylecraft Builders CEO, Doug French. “We think its a really good way of encouraging people to get involved.”

The first $30,000 of donations made to the Community Campaign will be matched by Stylecraft Builders, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center is matching the next $2,500.

Now more than ever, French believes if people are able, they should take the time to give back to the community through organizations like the United Way of The Brazos Valley.

“I think its important for people, who are doing well, to step up and give back and provide that safety net for the people who may not have that safety net in their lives,” said French.

