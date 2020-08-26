Treat of the Day: Kathi Koppenhaver Work-iversary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A very happy work-iversary to Kathi Koppenhaver.

She is the longest-tenured employee at the Brazos County 911 District.

Her colleagues say that since beginning her career in 19-85 Kathi has been a stand out leader at the district.

she has mentored a number of local dispatchers in areas of leadership and emergency services.

During her time, she has held many roles including Shift Supervisor, Communications Manager, and for the last five years the Quality Assurance Manager.

