Tropical Storm Warnings in effect east of the Navasota River

Focus is on Hurricane Laura moving to the northwest and strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico. Best that we know, as of Tuesday evening, Laura could become a weak Category 3 hurricane before reaching land somewhere near Port Arthur or the Texas / Louisiana state line. This is a fast-moving hurricane, which means the window for impacts to parts of our area is expected to be short -- primarily between midnight and noon Thursday. That said, on the current forecast path, some of us will be dealing with high winds as Laura passes to the east, while those closer to the Navasota River and Highway 6 will likely find minimal impacts. A few heavy rain bands closer to the center of Laura may fling through areas east of I-45 through midday to early afternoon Thursday, but where we fall in relation to this system will yield little to no rain for much of the area. This is primarily a wind event / concern for the Brazos Valley.

Wednesday brings a healthy mix of sun and clouds as moisture and outer cloud cover from Laura stream overhead. By the afternoon and early evening, some of the far-reaching outer rain bands could blow north through the Brazos Valley. This is our best chance at rain from Laura (at this time). With the heaviest rain, squally wind 30-40mph are not ruled out. Laura moves inland around midnight Thursday but wind to pick up as early as 10-11pm Wednesday. Those along and east of Highway 6, gusts 20-25mph+ are possible Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. Those east of I-45, gusts 30-50mph are possible midnight to 10am Thursday. As fast-moving Laura slides northeast of our area by midday Thursday, wind speeds will steadily subside into to the afternoon. Isolated rain is possible through the second half of the day, but sinking air on the backside of this hurricane could nudge highs between 98° and 100°.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 79. Wind: ENE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain east of I-45. High: 98. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph, gusts to 30 mph, higher east of I-45.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 80. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.