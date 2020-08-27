Brazos County confirms another death, active cases hit 400 mark again

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 69 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 403 active cases and eight Brazos County residents hospitalized.

One new death has been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a male in his 60′s who was hospitalized. There have been 54 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Three patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,093 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,550. There have been 43,821 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 66 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 48 percent.

74 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 379

77802: 382

77803: 1,257

77807: 280

77808: 210

77840: 903

77845: 1,034

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 95

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 202 401 Brazos 403 4,093 Burleson 32 275 Grimes 95 977 Houston 20 566 Lee 18 191 Leon 24 173 Madison 196 836 Milam 15 413 Montgomery 1,319 8,515 Robertson 53 258 San Jacinto 9 198 Trinity 6 173 Walker 982 3,973 Waller 168 632 Washington 55 560

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 439 staffed hospital beds with 134 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 20 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 202 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 401 total cases and 191 recovered cases and five deaths.

Burleson County currently has 32 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 275 total cases, and 237 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 95 active cases. There have been 977 total cases, 853 recoveries and 29 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 566 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 174 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 368 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 191 cases, with 26 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Leon County currently has 24 active cases. The county has 173 total cases, with 160 recoveries and four deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 196 active cases. The county has a total of 836 cases with 579 recoveries and four deaths.

Milam County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 413 total cases and 398 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and four COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,319 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,515 total cases and 5,856 recovered cases. There are currently 39 people hospitalized, and there have been 109 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 53 active COVID-19 cases, with 258 total cases. Currently, 201 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 38

77856 - 7

77837 - 3

76629 - 5

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 198 cases with 180 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 173 total cases with 162 recoveries and five deaths.

Walker County has 3,973 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 982 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,360 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 168 active cases of COVID-19. There are 632 total cases and 464 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 55 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 560 total cases with 462 recoveries and 44 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 44 new cases on Aug. 24.

Currently, the university has reported 407 positive cases, 12.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on August 24, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 107,911 active cases and 472,421 recoveries. There have been 592,137 total cases reported and 4,764,640 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 11,805 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 100,171 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 26 at 5:20 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.