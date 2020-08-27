Advertisement

Aggie tradition Midnight Yell will be entirely online this year

By Michael Oder
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Midnight Yell, the traditional Aggie yell practice held at Kyle Field the night before a home game, will be entirely online this year, according to a university official.

Shawn Gibbs, dean of the Texas A&M School of Public Health, announced that decision at a press conference at the Brazos County Health District Thursday afternoon. He mentioned discussions on how different fall events would look has been happening for months.

No details on what an online Midnight Yell would look like have been released yet.

Gibbs also said plans for tailgating haven’t been decided yet.

