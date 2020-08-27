Advertisement

Benefits of Low-Stress Livestock Handling

Experts say that stress can also have an impact on animals, such as livestock
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Any doctor will tell you that reducing the amount of stress is your life is beneficial to your health, and it’s really not any different for animals that you’re responsible for taking care of, and that includes livestock. Ron Gill is a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension professor and livestock specialist.

“Stress is a huge drain on energy. And so if they’re stressed they start creating hormone shifts. Cortisol levels go up. All that requires energy to manage that fear factor and adrenaline release and those kinds of things. So energy is pulled away from other systems.”

Gill says that the immune system in particular is a big user of energy.

“So if we stress cattle and the immune system is probably the biggest drain on energy reserves. So if we do anything from a stress standpoint and handling being part of that, we can weaken their immune system because they don’t have enough energy to draw. We see the same thing if we start increasing cortisol levels in the blood stream we can actually decrease the reproductive performance of cattle in an artificial insemination program.”

Gill adds that meat quality can also be affected.

“All these stressors release hormones, create lactic acid in the muscle and it will taste and have different texture if we handle them incorrectly. And plus it increases the risk of bruising and things like that in cattle that are going to market.”

Energy and protein are what creates growth in cattle.

“So if we have more energy going to growth rather than stress, the cattle perform more. So we’ll see an improvement in immune response, improvement in gain, improvement in carcass quality, improvement in reproductive performance, so it just makes sense if you’re in the business of growing cattle and growing them efficiently that you would try to reduce stress on them.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 2 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

From the Ground Up

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Police say known drug dealer arrested in Bryan

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
Bryan police say a known drug dealer was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a short chase.

News

Thursday Midday Weather Update 8/27

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Wednesday Midday Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Suspected drug dealer arrested with four phones, large quantity of meth and Xanax

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A man wanted by Houston County authorities for aggravated assault was taken into custody with a large number of pills and meth Wednesday morning in Bryan.

Coronavirus

Brazos County confirms another death, active cases hit 400 mark again

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 15 hours ago