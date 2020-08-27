Bryan, College Station hotels sell out during Hurricane Laura

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hurricane Laura brought many evacuees to Bryan and College Station, which meant business for local hotels.

On Wednesday night, the nearly 6,000 hotel rooms in Bryan and College Station were full.

“We haven’t had a lot of opportunity to display our howdy hospitality over these past several months and that’s what we we live for that we love that, so to be able to do that has just been great fun,” said Greg Stafford, the general manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

Stafford is also the president of the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association. He says the industry wasn’t doing well even before COVID. In the last five months, they’ve seen a 70% drop in business.

“The last couple of nights we’ve been sold out,” said Tiaan Homann, the general manager of the Hyatt Place.

Homann says the last couple of days have felt normal again.

“It’s really nice to see the town come a live again, unfortunately, under the conditions that it was.”

“This is an impact that was unexpected, so we hadn’t counted on it. It’s helpful but it doesn’t change dramatically where we are,” said Stafford.

Stafford says there’s also a benefit beyond the hotels. He saw many customers going out to eat or ordering take out.

“I’m pretty sure all of these facilities reaped some benefit from having these folks in town,” said Stafford.

Hotels say they have been seeing people check out today and head home if they’re able.

