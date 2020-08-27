Advertisement

College Station council to discuss, possibly take action on capital projects at Thomas Park

The projects would include improvements to roads, sidewalks, and drainage surrounding the park.
The capital projects would address roads, sidewalks, and drainage surrounding Thomas Park.
The capital projects would address roads, sidewalks, and drainage surrounding Thomas Park.(KBTX)
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council will discuss and possibly take action on future plans and capital projects related to Mable Clare Thomas Park Thursday night.

Those plans include improvements to roads, sidewalks and drainage surrounding the southern end of the park. City staff has recommended that the council approve the design portions of the projects and associated funding of $590,000 total in the FY’21 Capital Improvement Budget.

According to the agenda, the council directed staff to move up the design portions and associated funding during the FY’21 budget workshops to, “address the sections of James Parkway and Puryear Drive from Francis Street to Kyle Street. In conjunction with this design, staff will move forward with the design of sidewalks and drainage within the accompanying areas of Thomas Park, broadly referred to as the southern end.”

To watch the workshop meeting, click here.

