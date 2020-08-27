Advertisement

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane -- one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.

While it did not live up to the most dire forecasts, major devastation was left behind, including roofs ripped off of buildings, downed trees, and power outrages.

Late Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update.

FEMA Acting Associate Administrator David Bibo says the federal government is heavily involved in assisting efforts on the ground in the thick of this crisis.

“After a harrowing night, many Louisianans awoke to devastating damages. And FEMA, along with our state partners, local officials, and non-governmental organizations, are working to mobilize teams and supplies to support relief efforts.”

President Donald Trump also said the administration will be aggressive in helping communities get back on track.

Heading into this summer, FEMA and the Trump administration hosted numerous media events to warn emergency managers – and the public – to be prepared for a very active hurricane season.

Forecasters are predicting Laura, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, will make it into the Atlantic Ocean come this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

College Station council to discuss, possibly take action on capital projects at Thomas Park

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The capital projects would address roads, sidewalks, and drainage surrounding Thomas Park.

News

Local church hosting food distribution drive-thru

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Skybreak Church in College Station has teamed up with Convoy For Hope to help distribute fresh produce and dairy products to more than 800 families.

News

Hurricane Laura evacuees start heading back home to access storm damage

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
“We’ve had hurricanes before, but we made it alright. But this year, I think is going to be probably one of the worst.”

Latest News

News

Bryan, College Station hotels sell out during Hurricane Laura

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Hurricane Laura brought many evacuees to Bryan and College Station, which meant business for local hotels.

National

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

News

Aggie tradition Midnight Yell will be entirely online this year

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
Midnight Yell, the traditional Aggie yell practice held at Kyle Field the night before a home game, will be entirely online this year.

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 1 hour ago