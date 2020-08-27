Heat Advisories issued for some in the Brazos Valley Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued Heat Advisories for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties starting at 1PM Friday that will be in effect through 7PM Saturday.

Dry, sinking air on the backside of Tropical Storm Laura will cause temperatures to spike near the upper 90s and low 100s. (KBTX)

As dry air filters in and sinks in the upper levels of the atmosphere behind Tropical Storm Laura, it causes temperatures closer to the surface to spike. We’ll then hold onto the heat through the rest of the weekend and into next week as high pressure starts to settle in across Texas.

The heat and humidity will cause the Brazos Valley to bake under a hot late-August sun. Stay hydrated this weekend and into next week. (KBTX)

We certainly won’t feel that drier air here closer to the surface as the tropical moisture left behind from Laura will cause those feels-like temperatures to sit closer to 110° or greater. Whether your county is officially included in the Heat Advisory or not, it does not really matter. All of the Brazos Valley will be dealing with temperatures between the upper 90s and low 100s with heat index values 105° to 110°+.

Stay cool, and remember to stay hydrated!

