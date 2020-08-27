Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Dime Box Longhorns

(KBTX)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DIME BOX, Texas (KBTX) - Dime Box played an independent schedule in its first season of 6-man football, completing a 4-1 season that paved the way for the school’s entry into UIL competition this year. The Longhorns opened with a 26-23 win against Bellville Faith, but Coach Rick Frey felt his team’s 64-32 win against Mount Carmel to conclude play was the inaugural season highlight.

“That was our last game of the season and it was our first and only home game of the year,” Frey said. “We had a very large turnout from the community and our seniors got to end their careers with a big win.

Dime Box used its initial season determined if a move to UIL play would be possible. Now, the plans change. “Our goal for the year is to reach the playoffs and I strongly believe they have the ability to do so,” said Rick Frey of the Longhorns’ inaugural season of district football.

Junior QB Blake Scott directs a solid, if less experienced, group of runners, with Masyn Spacek, Tyrese Patterson and utility back Jer’perion Gilbert.

“Our offensive passing game will be a big strength,” Frey said. “We have a very strong quarterback in Blake Scott and multiple receivers that are consistent threats.”

Offensive/defensive linemen Bradley Lehmann and Joe Bradshaw are major contributors, and that good group of wide receivers. C.J. Straughter is back after an excellent campaign, with Michael Cox returning from injury, and sophomore Dilyn Kieschnick is also a key contributor.

2020 SCHEDULE

8/29 OPEN DATE

9/5 OPEN DATE

9/11 @ Prairie Lea

9/18 OPEN DATE

9/25 @ Bellville Faith

10/3 @ McDade

10/9 OPEN DATE

10/16 OPEN DATE

10/23 @ Buckholts*

10/30 @ Mount Calm*

11/6 Oglesby*

* District Game

