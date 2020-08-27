Hurricane Laura evacuees start heading back home to access storm damage

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - As what’s left of Hurricane Laura travels north, evacuees are heading south and home after riding out the storm in the Brazos Valley.

For the Miller’s of Orange, Texas this is the seventh hurricane they’ve evacuated for and they weren’t going to chance it with Laura.

“In Harvey and Ike, our house flooded. So, we just didn’t want to take any chances of anything happening to this house,” said Kelle Miller.

One of the Miller’s sons recently graduated from McNeese State University and lives in Lake Charles. He left before the storm.

“He feels like he could’ve done more before he left, but he doesn’t know what the apartment looks like now,” said Miller.

Evelyn Parras and her family live in Lake Charles. The only thing they know about their hometown is through videos they’ve seen online.

“We’ve been watching videos on Facebook,” said Parra. “People, you know, driving around town showing all of the destruction.”

“We just want to get home and see if our house is okay.”

Grant, Lousiana is a little over 60 miles outside of Lake Charles and it’s where Lawrence Rasberry and his family are headed.

“We’ve got text messages that they’ve had significant damage,” said Rasberry. “Barns down. Silos gone. A lot of trees down.”

Rasberry is still anxious and describes Hurricane Laura as one that will go down in history.

“We’ve had hurricanes before, but we made it alright,” said Rasberry. “But this year, I think is going to be probably one of the worst.”

