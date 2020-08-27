Advertisement

Hurricane Laura evacuees start heading back home to access storm damage

“We’ve had hurricanes before, but we made it alright. But this year, I think is going to be probably one of the worst.”
Hurricane Laura evacuees return home
Hurricane Laura evacuees return home(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - As what’s left of Hurricane Laura travels north, evacuees are heading south and home after riding out the storm in the Brazos Valley.

For the Miller’s of Orange, Texas this is the seventh hurricane they’ve evacuated for and they weren’t going to chance it with Laura.

“In Harvey and Ike, our house flooded. So, we just didn’t want to take any chances of anything happening to this house,” said Kelle Miller.

One of the Miller’s sons recently graduated from McNeese State University and lives in Lake Charles. He left before the storm.

“He feels like he could’ve done more before he left, but he doesn’t know what the apartment looks like now,” said Miller.

Evelyn Parras and her family live in Lake Charles. The only thing they know about their hometown is through videos they’ve seen online.

“We’ve been watching videos on Facebook,” said Parra. “People, you know, driving around town showing all of the destruction.”

“We just want to get home and see if our house is okay.”

Grant, Lousiana is a little over 60 miles outside of Lake Charles and it’s where Lawrence Rasberry and his family are headed.

“We’ve got text messages that they’ve had significant damage,” said Rasberry. “Barns down. Silos gone. A lot of trees down.”

Rasberry is still anxious and describes Hurricane Laura as one that will go down in history.

“We’ve had hurricanes before, but we made it alright,” said Rasberry. “But this year, I think is going to be probably one of the worst.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

College Station council to discuss, possibly take action on capital projects at Thomas Park

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The capital projects would address roads, sidewalks, and drainage surrounding Thomas Park.

News

Local church hosting food distribution drive-thru

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Skybreak Church in College Station has teamed up with Convoy For Hope to help distribute fresh produce and dairy products to more than 800 families.

Latest News

News

Bryan, College Station hotels sell out during Hurricane Laura

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
Hurricane Laura brought many evacuees to Bryan and College Station, which meant business for local hotels.

News

Aggie tradition Midnight Yell will be entirely online this year

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
Midnight Yell, the traditional Aggie yell practice held at Kyle Field the night before a home game, will be entirely online this year.

Sports

Iola ISD confirms positive COVID-19 case at high school and cancels first two varstiy football games

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The high school football season kicks off Friday for Class 4A through 1A. Iola ISD Athletic Director Kerry Bamberg confirming this afternoon that they have had a positive COVID-19 case in the high school and have shut down in person learning and are going on-line through September 8th.

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 1 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Heat Advisories issued for some in the Brazos Valley Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige
Heat Advisory issued for some, but all of the Brazos Valley will be dealing with the heat and humidity.

From the Ground Up

Updated: 4 hours ago