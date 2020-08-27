Iola ISD confirms positive COVID-19 case at high school and cancels first two varstiy football games

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The high school football season kicks off Friday for Class 4A through 1A. Iola ISD Athletic Director Kerry Bamberg confirming this afternoon that they have had a positive COVID-19 case in the high school and have shut down in person learning and are going on-line through September 8th.

Iola ISD has canceled their varsity football games against Thrall on Friday night and next week’s road game against Normangee on September 4th.

