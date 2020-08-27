Advertisement

Iola ISD confirms positive COVID-19 case at high school and cancels first two varstiy football games

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The high school football season kicks off Friday for Class 4A through 1A. Iola ISD Athletic Director Kerry Bamberg confirming this afternoon that they have had a positive COVID-19 case in the high school and have shut down in person learning and are going on-line through September 8th.

Iola ISD has canceled their varsity football games against Thrall on Friday night and next week’s road game against Normangee on September 4th.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Anderson-Shiro Owls

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The experience is in place for Anderson-Shiro, with a core group of starters, many of whom will be starting their fourth year.

Sports

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Vanderbilt is the first SEC team to stop team activities since practices began on Monday

Sports

SEC establishes new start dates, formats for Fall seasons

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference has established new start dates and formats for the SEC cross country, soccer and volleyball seasons as well as the fall golf and tennis seasons, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday.

Sports

NBA teams boycott Wednesday games

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for tonight have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Latest News

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

Sports

Aggies emphasizing effort plays

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M football team is one month away from opening the 2020 season.

Sports

Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By David Campbell - Friday Football Fever Magazine
Navasota makes the move from 4A Division I to the smaller Division II with a few faces returning for the transition.

Sports

NBA players protest shooting

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Sports

Aggie football names Braden White 12th Man for second consecutive season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The 13th ranked Texas A&M football team has completed week one of its fall camp with the season less than five weeks away.

Sports

AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Clemson is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25, a poll featuring nine Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that gives a glimpse at what has already been taken by the pandemic from an uncertain college football season.