Laura makes landfall tonight, Tropical-Storm-Force Wind possible east of I-45

Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen hours before making landfall somewhere near Sabine pass or just to the east in Southwest Louisiana. Hurricane Hunters continuously flew through the storm Wednesday gathering the latest data and information. Conditions have already begun to deteriorate in far Southeast Texas and along the Louisiana Coastline as of sunset. Tonight will be a horrific night for those in the direct path and near the center of a potentially Category 5 hurricane.

Tropical Storm Warnings continue for the Brazos Valley from the Navasota River and points to the east. That said, as long as Laura makes landfall as projected, impacts to the Brazos Valley still are expected to be minimal. Breezy / gusty wind 20-25mph will be possible from the Brazos River to I-45 between midnight and 5am. The greatest wind gust potential is expected from I-45 and points east. Gusts 30 to 40mph are expected between 2am and 10am Thursday for Trinity, Houston, Walker, and San Jacinto Counties. At the same time, outer bands around Laura could lash parts of the far eastern Brazos Valley. By midday, the storm is expected to be far enough from the Brazos Valley that wind speeds will decrease, some sunshine will break out of the clouds and highs jump to the upper 90s for most of us west of I-45. Scattered rain is not ruled out by Thursday evening and overnight with the Brazos Valley located on the underside of the flow around a weakening Laura.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain, mainly east of I-45. Low: 79. Wind: West of I-45: N 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph, East of I-45: N 20-30 mph, gusts 30-50 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 97. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph before 10am, up to 40 mph east of I-45 through 10am.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 80. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 100. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.