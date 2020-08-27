Laura makes landfall, Tropical-Storm-Force Wind possible east of I-45

Hurricane Laura has officially made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, at around 1am Thursday morning. Storm surge and strong winds are the main threat to go along with potential flash flooding inland, especially in western Louisiana, but strong wind gusts will be possible in Southeast Texas, and we’ll be monitoring here at home for much less strong, but gusty winds, especially east.

Tropical Storm Warnings continue for the Brazos Valley along and east of I-45. The warning has been canceled for Madison, Grimes, and Waller Counties. That said, as long as Laura makes landfall as projected, impacts to the Brazos Valley still are expected to be minimal. Breezy / gusty wind 20-25mph will be possible from the Brazos River to I-45 between midnight and 5am. The greatest wind gust potential is expected from I-45 and points east. Gusts 30 to 40mph are expected between 2am and 10am Thursday for Trinity, Houston, Walker, and San Jacinto Counties. At the same time, outer bands around Laura could lash parts of the far eastern Brazos Valley. By midday, the storm is expected to be far enough from the Brazos Valley that wind speeds will decrease, some sunshine will break out of the clouds and highs jump to the upper 90s for most of us west of I-45. Scattered rain is not ruled out by Thursday evening and overnight with the Brazos Valley located on the underside of the flow around a weakening Laura.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 97. Wind: NNW 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph before 10am, up to 40 mph east of I-45 through 10am.

Thursday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. Low: 80. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 100. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 78. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.