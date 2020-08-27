Advertisement

Local church hosting food distribution drive-thru

People can drive-thru Friday to pick up fresh produce and dairy products.
Skybreak Church prepares for Friday food distribution drive-thru.
Skybreak Church prepares for Friday food distribution drive-thru.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Skybreak Church in College Station will host a food distribution drive-thru on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The church partnered with Convoy For Hope to supply more than 800 families with fresh produce and dairy products.

“We know a lot of evacuees are in the Brazos Valley area and we just felt this was going to be the best timing to serve them and help them. There are people who are out in a lot of different ways, maybe financially, so this could just be a good way to help them in this time of need as well as those who have lost jobs to COVID or just running through some hard times,” said Nathan Green Executive Pastor.

