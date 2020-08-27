Advertisement

Local firefighters set to help with Hurricane Laura emergency response efforts

Thirteen members from BFD and CSFD will help during and after the storm.
Local fire departments are stepping up to help with Hurricane Laura emergency response.
Local fire departments are stepping up to help with Hurricane Laura emergency response.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters from the Bryan and College Station Fire Departments will help our neighbors to the east as Hurricane Laura makes landfall.

Bryan Fire Assistant Chief Joe Ondrasek says their department has seven members deployed in different sectors.

“We have one deployed with the task force of urban search and rescue, we have three deployed on a water squad, two deployed on an emergency medical task force and we have one deployed on a helicopter search and rescue team,” said Chief Ondrasek.

Two members of the College Station Fire Department have already deployed as a part of Texas A&M Task Force 1. Four more will be leaving Thursday morning.

College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann says their members will be assisting with an expected increase in 9-1-1 calls, as well as giving the local first responders time to go home to assess their own damages after the hurricane hits.

Mann says this is all part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).

“There is a lot of need in the community, just simply a matter of getting around when roads are blocked with debris and things like that. They can get out and help with the equipment that’s on the rig, at least get the debris clear on the road so we can make responses,” said Chief Mann.

As a part of TIFMAS, the state pays for the overtime for the firefighters, as well as backfilling the need back at their local firehouses while they are gone.

Mann and Ondrasek say this work is a good opportunity for their firefighters to get a real-life experience that can be used locally if needed.

“Training is one thing, but there’s nothing like first-hand, hands-on experience,” said Chief Mann. “So this is a way, through participating, for our members to get a lot of very valuable experience to bring back to our community if we ever have disasters in our area.”

“When we have those similar types of events, the knowledge and experience of those guys can share locally with their own communities, it’s just invaluable,” said Chief Ondrasek.

Fire officials expect these firefighters to assist for at least seven days.

