More than 700 hurricane evacuees wait out storm in Walker County

Huntsville, Texas (KBTX) -Huntsville is housing more than 700 evacuees at seven shelters across Walker County. Residents from Southeast Texas fled this week to escape Hurricane Laura.

Those residents are mostly from places like Port Arthur, Port Neches and communities in Southeast Texas. Walker County had an interlocal agreement to house them here.

As the sun came up Thursday morning it was clear Walker County was spared any damage from Hurricane Laura. Just a day before there had been concerns about wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph causing damage. Emergency management officials initially thought they’d get up to an inch of rain. Huntsville was spared during the morning as the storm caused major problems further east near the Texas - Louisiana border.

”I’m from Port Arthur, Texas and I’m an evacuee for Hurricane Laura,” said Frederick Williams.

Williams is riding out the storm safely here in Huntsville. He said about 100 people are inside the Walker County Storm Shelter by the H.E.A.R.T.S. Museum.

”I’m running from a hurricane man,” Willams added. “We are concerned about our properties and the lives of our families.”

Others like Port Arthur Resident Asia Washington feel frustrated with the whole evacuation process and uncertainty of what’s to come.

”We did not come hear because we wanted to,” she said. We also asked evacuees about when they might be able to return home.

“I’m hoping,” said Washington.

Other shelters in town include Huntsville High School and Mance Park Middle School as well as Johnson Coliseum on the Sam Houston State campus.

Evacuees say they’re thankful to not be in the heart of a hurricane.

”Even though we may have damage we’re blessed," said Williams.

Evacuees were bused in so it’s not a drive-up shelter. Emergency management officials are organizing who comes in.

It’s still unclear when those evacuees will be able to return home. Walker County Emergency Management Officials said they aren’t expecting additional evacuees right now.

