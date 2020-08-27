Police say known drug dealer arrested in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a known drug dealer was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after a short chase.

According to police, Eric Turner, 34, didn’t use his turn signal several times while driving in the area of Peppertree Drive just after midnight. When police tried to pull him over, he drove about half a mile to a nearby apartment complex. Officers say he immediately got out of his vehicle and started yelling. Police took him into custody for evading arrest.

After checking his car, they found three Tupperware containers with crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana, and ecstasy.

Turner is facing two manufacture and delivery charges as well as evading arrest and drug possession charges.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.