Advertisement

Still Creek Ranch providing shelter for horses amid Hurricane Laura evacuations

The nonprofit ranch has opened its Equine Arena.
Still Creek Ranch is providing shelter for horses as hundreds of thousands of residents have been asked to evacuate parts of Texas and Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura.
Still Creek Ranch is providing shelter for horses as hundreds of thousands of residents have been asked to evacuate parts of Texas and Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura.(KBTX)
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Still Creek Ranch is providing shelter for horses as hundreds of thousands of residents have been asked to evacuate parts of Texas and Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura.

The nonprofit ranch has opened its Equine Arena for horses. We’re told they opened their arena to 15 horses and have another 65 stalls available to temporarily house the animals. Tina McCleary, Director of the Equine Arena, says horses can be dropped off at any time for no charge.

“It’s a way we can give back. It’s an opportunity that we have that a lot of people don’t have and so, anyway we can give back, we sure try to,” said McCleary.

McCleary said they will also be taking in overflow horses from the Brazos County Expo if necessary. The ranch is able to hold animals for about a week. McCleary asks owners to supply food and water for their horses, if possible.

For anyone needs help with horse placement, you can contact McCleary at (979) 218-0633 or by emailing t.mccleary@stillcreekranch.org

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 17 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Wednesday Midday Weather Update 8/26

Updated: 13 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, AgriLife agents will provide medical care to animals injured during Hurricane Laura

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The group of 21 will be deployed to the Beaumont area for two weeks but could stay longer depending on the storm’s impact.

Latest News

News

Local firefighters set to help with Hurricane Laura emergency response efforts

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local fire departments step up to help during and after Hurricane Laura

News

Texas gunman had history of violence years before shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal court documents indicate Devin Kelley was “completely obsessed with mass shootings," and had threatened violence years before the deadly 2017 shooting at a Texas church.

News

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

News

The latest on Hurricane Laura as it makes landfall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erika Paige and Shel Winkley
Hurricane Laura is forecast to make landfall near Sabine Pass late early Thursday morning as a major hurricane.

News

Hurricane Laura Update ahead of Landfall Wednesday Night

Updated: 2 hours ago