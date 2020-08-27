Still Creek Ranch providing shelter for horses amid Hurricane Laura evacuations

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Still Creek Ranch is providing shelter for horses as hundreds of thousands of residents have been asked to evacuate parts of Texas and Louisiana due to Hurricane Laura.

The nonprofit ranch has opened its Equine Arena for horses. We’re told they opened their arena to 15 horses and have another 65 stalls available to temporarily house the animals. Tina McCleary, Director of the Equine Arena, says horses can be dropped off at any time for no charge.

“It’s a way we can give back. It’s an opportunity that we have that a lot of people don’t have and so, anyway we can give back, we sure try to,” said McCleary.

McCleary said they will also be taking in overflow horses from the Brazos County Expo if necessary. The ranch is able to hold animals for about a week. McCleary asks owners to supply food and water for their horses, if possible.

For anyone needs help with horse placement, you can contact McCleary at (979) 218-0633 or by emailing t.mccleary@stillcreekranch.org

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.