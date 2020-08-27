Advertisement

Suspected drug dealer arrested with four phones, large quantity of meth and Xanax

Toriano Watson, 39
Toriano Watson, 39(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man wanted by Houston County authorities for aggravated assault was taken into custody with a large number of pills and meth Wednesday morning in Bryan.

Toriano Watson’s probation officer reached out to authorities to help catch him.

Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies were set up in the parking lot of a local restaurant when the two met around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The 39-year-old reportedly ran away when deputies approached him. Authorities arrested him a short distance away. They reportedly found a lot of things in Watson’s car, including a gun reported stolen out of New Mexico. There were also four cell phones, a large pill bottle full of meth pills, marijuana, and about 40 Xanax pills along with 24 THC edibles.

Watson is charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery, evading arrest, and marijuana possession.

