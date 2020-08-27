Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, AgriLife agents will provide medical care to animals injured during Hurricane Laura

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fifteen members of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team (VET) and six Texas A&M AgriLife agents will be deployed to the Beaumont area early Thursday morning. They’ll provide veterinary medical support to animals injured during Hurricane Laura.

Their support was requested by Jefferson County and was approved by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

VET director Dr. Wesley Bissett said all disasters impact animals in some way and that they’re ready to assist these animals in any way possible.

“Certainly with Hurricane Laura, at the scale that this hurricane is, the impact is expected to be significant. So we’re there to care for those animals and to be part of that link of getting animals and their owners back together, and also working with agriculture to make sure that we get those animals taken care of,” said Dr. Bissett

Bissett said with hurricanes, in particular, animals could be affected by floodwaters or storm surges and flying debris. He also said there are issues associated with the stress of what the animals will go through during these kinds of storms.

Bissett said the group of 21 will be deployed for two weeks, but that they could stay longer depending on the storm’s impact.

The VET previously deployed to Jefferson County following Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

