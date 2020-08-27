Advertisement

Texas gunman had history of violence years before shooting

Devin Kelley killed 26 people and wounded 20 others on Nov. 5, 2017, at a church in Sutherland Springs.
Devin Patrick Kelley (Photo: Texas Dept. of Public Safety)
Devin Patrick Kelley (Photo: Texas Dept. of Public Safety)(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Federal court documents indicate that the man who killed more than 20 people at a Texas church shooting massacre in 2017 had threatened violence years earlier and was “completely obsessed with mass shootings.”

Devin Kelley killed 26 people and wounded 20 others on Nov. 5, 2017, at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Kelley, who was in the U.S. Air Force until 2014, fatally shot himself in a car while fleeing the crime scene.

In new court filings, several families of the shooting victims are continuing to sue the federal government, alleging negligence in failing to report Kelley’s criminal history to an FBI database used to approve gun buyers.

