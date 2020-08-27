Advertisement

The latest on Hurricane Laura as it makes landfall

Hourly updates on this major hurricane
By Erika Paige and Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Warnings remain in place for Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker and Waller counties until further notice.

Hurricane Laura has undergone rapid intensification over the past 24 hours. Rapid intensification occurs when a storm increases in wind speed at least 35 mph in a matter of 24 hours.

The 7pm update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) Tuesday evening had Laura as a Category 1 storm with winds sustained at 85 mph with a pressure of 983 mb. The 7pm update from the NHC Wednesday evening showed a pressure fall to 940 mb and winds associated with that sustained at 150 mph, which is a high-end Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. The lower the pressure can drop, the higher the winds will be near the eye of the storm.

Here is what the data has shown since Tuesday evening in terms of Laura’s strength:

  • 7 pm Tuesday: Winds sustained 85 mph (Category 1), central pressure at 983 mb
  • 10 pm Tuesday: Winds sustained 90 mph (Category 1), central pressure at 978 mb
  • 1 am Wednesday: Winds sustained 105 mph (Category 2), central pressure at 978 mb
  • 4 am Wednesday: Winds sustained 110 mph (Category 2), central pressure at 973 mb
  • 7 am Wednesday: Winds sustained 115 mph (Category 3), central pressure at 963 mb
  • 10 am Wednesday: Winds sustained 125 mph (Category 3), central pressure at 956 mb
  • 1 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 140 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 952 mb
  • 2 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 140 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 952 mb
  • 3 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 140 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 948 mb
  • 4 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 145 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 947 mb
  • 5 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 145 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 947 mb
  • 6 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 145 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 947 mb
  • 7 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 150 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 940 mb
  • 8 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 150 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 937 mb

Hurricane Hunters have been out investigating this storm all day long and have provided the necessary data that continues to show Laura’s strength and some data suggests that Laura could continue to strengthen and possibly become a Category 5 (winds 157 mph or higher) storm ahead of landfall late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning near Sabine Pass.

Here in the Brazos Valley, winds gusting at times close to tropical storm force across our eastern counties, mainly along and east of I-45, will be our biggest concern. Folks west of I-45 may see occasional wind gusts 20 to 25 mph with little in terms of rainfall.

More details in the video above on Hurricane Laura.

