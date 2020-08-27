The latest on Hurricane Laura as it makes landfall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Warnings remain in place for Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker and Waller counties until further notice.

Tropical Storm WARNINGS continue east of the Navasota River as we head into the overnight hours.



Tropical storm force gusts are possible for parts of the Eastern Brazos Valley between 1am and shortly after sunrise. Highest wind concern: east of I-45 where 30-50mph wind possible pic.twitter.com/0xB6TrF3C1 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 26, 2020

Hurricane Laura has undergone rapid intensification over the past 24 hours. Rapid intensification occurs when a storm increases in wind speed at least 35 mph in a matter of 24 hours.

After holding steady for a few hours, 7pm update for Hurricane #Laura increases sustained wind to 150mph.



Movement is now to the NNW (vs NW) at 15mph pic.twitter.com/iLXEzGCK4B — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 26, 2020

The 7pm update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) Tuesday evening had Laura as a Category 1 storm with winds sustained at 85 mph with a pressure of 983 mb. The 7pm update from the NHC Wednesday evening showed a pressure fall to 940 mb and winds associated with that sustained at 150 mph, which is a high-end Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Scale. The lower the pressure can drop, the higher the winds will be near the eye of the storm.

Here is what the data has shown since Tuesday evening in terms of Laura’s strength:

7 pm Tuesday: Winds sustained 85 mph (Category 1), central pressure at 983 mb

10 pm Tuesday: Winds sustained 90 mph (Category 1), central pressure at 978 mb

1 am Wednesday: Winds sustained 105 mph (Category 2), central pressure at 978 mb

4 am Wednesday: Winds sustained 110 mph (Category 2), central pressure at 973 mb

7 am Wednesday: Winds sustained 115 mph (Category 3), central pressure at 963 mb

10 am Wednesday: Winds sustained 125 mph (Category 3), central pressure at 956 mb

1 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 140 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 952 mb

2 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 140 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 952 mb

3 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 140 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 948 mb

4 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 145 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 947 mb

5 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 145 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 947 mb

6 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 145 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 947 mb

7 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 150 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 940 mb

8 pm Wednesday: Winds sustained 150 mph (Category 4), central pressure at 937 mb

Hurricane Hunters have been out investigating this storm all day long and have provided the necessary data that continues to show Laura’s strength and some data suggests that Laura could continue to strengthen and possibly become a Category 5 (winds 157 mph or higher) storm ahead of landfall late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning near Sabine Pass.

#Laura is still intensifying the winds are nearing 150-155 mph via recon and pressure nearing 937mb. 😳 pic.twitter.com/jJxoBPXYBf — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 26, 2020

Here in the Brazos Valley, winds gusting at times close to tropical storm force across our eastern counties, mainly along and east of I-45, will be our biggest concern. Folks west of I-45 may see occasional wind gusts 20 to 25 mph with little in terms of rainfall.

(2/2) Estimate of potential wind GUSTS shortly after midnight - few hours after sunrise in the eastern Brazos Valley.



Worst of the outer wind field from #Laura expected just east through the Piney Woods. pic.twitter.com/HEZOPVWX6f — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 26, 2020

More details in the video above on Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.