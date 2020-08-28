Aggieland Humane Society looking to “Clear the Shelter,” adoption fees waived Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Adoption fees at Aggieland Humane Society will be waived Saturday as part of the “Clear the Shelter 2020” event.

Roughly 20 pets will be available to adopt from noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. You must have a pre-approved application to adopt during the event. You can fill out that adoption form here and learn more about the adorable pets here.

Shelter employees say they will attempt to approve applications on site, but cannot guarantee approval before the event ends. They’re also asking anyone who lives in an apartment or rental home to speak with your landlord or management before applying to adopt a pet.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan.

