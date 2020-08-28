Advertisement

Aggies start relief fund for Hurricane Laura

Aggies are sending supplies and items to the areas hit this week.
Vincent Hale and Dalan Jones are working to help people impacted by the hurricane this week.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - Aggies right here in College Station are helping the communities hit by Hurricane Laura.

Several students have started a relief fund to help Texas and Louisiana communities hit by that storm. One of the group’s members is on the ground in the Lake Charles area Friday. They are distributing things like gas cans and bulk cases of water. More donations are being planned. Vinny Hale is a Texas A&M Student from Orange. He and friends wanted to do more to help.

“Initially what happened was we saw the path of Hurricane Laura coming straight for our hometown and we kind of felt we need to do something about it having experienced some devastating hurricanes in the past being in that area,” said Hale. “So we designed a website that is serving as a platform for people to both send and receive help for Hurricane Laura.”

If you’d like to help, we have their website here.

Their Facebook page is here.

