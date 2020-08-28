Area-wide Heat Advisory Friday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Stuffy morning warmth and stifling afternoon sizzles bring a Heat Advisory for most of the state Friday until later this evening.
Factor in thick, Gulf of Mexico air in place and heat index values will range between 107° and 110° Friday afternoon. An important reminder, that is what it is expected to feel like in the shade. Step into direct sunlight and it could feel another 10° or more hotter on top of that.
Take care and stay cool! Heat index may not be quite as high this weekend, and we have at least a small chance for some afternoon storms.
