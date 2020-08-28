Brazos County Health District confirms 63 new COVID-19 cases, begins reporting probable cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 63 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 455 active cases and 8 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 54 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

No patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,104 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

76 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 380 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 124 active probably cases and there have been 256 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,613. There have been 45,697 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 68 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 57 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 381

77802: 389

77803: 1,259

77807: 280

77808: 210

77840: 944

77845: 1,044

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 96

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 205 401 Brazos 455 4,613 Burleson 33 277 Grimes 92 982 Houston 26 572 Lee 17 193 Leon 30 178 Madison 245 834 Milam 17 420 Montgomery 1,319 8,515 Robertson 52 262 San Jacinto 8 199 Trinity 6 173 Walker 1613 3,973 Waller 168 632 Washington 50 560

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 426 staffed hospital beds with 106 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 20 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 205 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 401 total cases and 191 recovered cases and five deaths.

Burleson County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 277 total cases, and 236 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 92 active cases. There have been 982 total cases, 856 recoveries and 29 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 572 total cases of COVID-19. There are 25 active cases and 174 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 368 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 193 cases, with 161 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Leon County currently has 30 active cases. The county has 178 total cases, with 139 recoveries and four deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 245 active cases. The county has a total of 834 cases with 587 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 17 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 420 total cases and 403 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and four COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,319 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,515 total cases and 5,856 recovered cases. There are currently 39 people hospitalized, and there have been 109 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 52 active COVID-19 cases, with 262 total cases. Currently, 210 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 36

77856 - 7

77837 - 5

76629 - 4

San Jacinto County currently has 8 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 199 cases with 182 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 173 total cases with 162 recoveries and five deaths.

Walker County has 3,973 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 982 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,360 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 168 active cases of COVID-19. There are 632 total cases and 464 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 50 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 560 total cases with 466 recoveries and 44 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 59 new cases on Aug. 25.

Currently, the university has reported 407 positive cases, 12.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on August 23, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 106,915 active cases and 478,752 recoveries. There have been 597,737 total cases reported and 4,793,914 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 12,070 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 101,077 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 27 at 5:35 p.m.

