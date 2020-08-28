Brazos County Health District, Texas A&M officials say majority of new COVID-19 cases are off campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District and Texas A&M University officials say through contact tracing, they are finding that most new cases of COVID-19 are off campus.

In a press conference Thursday, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said the steps being taken on campus seem to be working, but that off campus is where they are seeing a rise in cases.

“Despite all the great work that could happen on campus, we have to take care of business off campus and that’s exactly what we’re seeing in the data that’s coming in of where cases are occurring,” said Dr. Sullivan.

According to the university’s newly launched COVID-19 dashboard, as of August 24, there are 442 positive self-reported cases of COVID-19 among students, staff and faculty.

In the last week, university officials say they have also seen a rise in the number of students opting to take virtual classes instead of in-person.

Dr. Martha Dannenbaum, Director of Student Health Services, says it is important to keep wearing a mask and practicing social distancing, even on weekends and holidays.

“It is just off campus. What happens on holidays, all of us think we’re really doing a good job during the week at work, thinking we made it another week and then we forget about those things,” said Dr. Dannenbaum.

To help mitigate the spread of the virus off campus, Texas A&M University Provost Carol Fierke says they are trying to teach students to make good decisions and follow the city mandated ordinances.

“We are having much more of a problem off campus because really the university does not have its influence necessarily on what happens off campus,” said Fierke. “So we have been talking to students about what safe behavior is, but we can’t go off campus and break up a party.”

That is where College Station code enforcement and the College Station Police Department come in. According to city officials, all outdoor gatherings of over ten people have to be authorized by the mayor. As of right now, the city is opting to focus on educating violators and working towards voluntary compliance. They do, however, have the option to issue a fine of up to $1,000.

The university stresses that its goal is to get the cases under control, through extensive testing and contact tracing. They say they plan to stay on campus this fall, and are working to make sure tjhat happens.

“I just encourage people to remain positive and hopeful, and we will get through this. We’ve got the resilience of a bunch of Aggies. I don’t see how we couldn’t get through that,” said Dr. Dannenbaum.

