College Station City Council adopts FY 21 budget, tax rate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council voted unanimously during Thursday night’s meeting to adopt the city’s $311.5 million FY 21 budget, and a property tax rate of $0.534618 per $100 of assessed value, which is the same as the FY 20 rate.

The newly-adopted budget, which will take effect on October 1st, is about a $30 million dollar cut from last year’s budget. The city said the FY 21 budget includes $264.8 million for operations and maintenance and $46.74 million for capital projects.

The proposed tax rate wou

ld generate about $49.2 million to fund the city’s general debt service and part of the General Fund’s operations and maintenance costs.

The council also voted unanimously to ratify a property tax revenue increase of about $930,000.

