College Station City Council adopts FY 21 budget, tax rate

The FY 21 budget and tax rate will take effect October 1st.
The College Station City Council adopted its FY 21 budget and tax rate Thursday night.
By Haley Vyrostek
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council voted unanimously during Thursday night’s meeting to adopt the city’s $311.5 million FY 21 budget, and a property tax rate of $0.534618 per $100 of assessed value, which is the same as the FY 20 rate.

The newly-adopted budget, which will take effect on October 1st, is about a $30 million dollar cut from last year’s budget. The city said the FY 21 budget includes $264.8 million for operations and maintenance and $46.74 million for capital projects.

The proposed tax rate wou

ld generate about $49.2 million to fund the city’s general debt service and part of the General Fund’s operations and maintenance costs.

The council also voted unanimously to ratify a property tax revenue increase of about $930,000.

For more information on the FY 2021 budget, click here.

