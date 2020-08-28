College Station City Council approves $1.9 million project for improvements to Veterans Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council Thursday night voted unanimously to approve a $1.93 million contract with JaCody Construction for improvements at Veterans Park & Athletic Complex.

The project includes improved drainage for increased playability on its fields, additional sidewalks, one new restroom, and two new playgrounds. Improvements will be made to the park’s three roundabouts as well.

Construction will begin Monday and is expected to be complete by Spring 2021 if weather permits. The project will be funded through Parkland Dedication and Build Redevelopment.

College Station resident and United States Airforce veteran David Fujimoto visits Veterans Park on a weekly basis. He told KBTX he is happy to hear about the improvements that will be made at the facility.

“First of all, I already think it’s already a good park and if there’s a way to make it better, I think that’s a great idea,” said Fujimoto.

He believes the park’s new features will offer more diversification to park activities and attract more tourists.

“Our city relies so much on out-of-town guests and our ability to host sporting events and bring in out-of-town guests and host them in a world-class facility is just a wonderful thing for our city and so all of those improvements will go into making it an even better facility,” said Fujimoto.

The council also unanimously denied a change order that would have reduced the original contract by $271,352.51 by eliminating the planned addition of two playgrounds and associated features.

