Advertisement

COVID-19 cases continue to affect local school campuses

Most new cases in Brazos County are linked to young people, according to daily statistical reports.
(KFYR)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As expected, the COVID-19 virus is presenting challenges and temporary changes to local school districts.

On Thursday, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said 15 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in schools in the Bryan and College Station school districts. For context, there are more than 33,000 students and staff spread across both BISD and CSISD.

Also on Thursday, the International Leadership of Texas campus in College Station announced all classes on Friday would be online so the school could temporarily close for deep cleaning. This was decided after one positive case on campus was confirmed.

In Iola, at least three cases have been confirmed in the school district. The varsity football games scheduled for Friday, August 28 in Iola and Friday, September 4 in Normangee have been canceled. The volleyball games scheduled for Friday, August 28 have been canceled. Classes are moving online until September 8.

Texas A&M University continues to see additional cases as it continues widespread testing on campus. Between August 2 and August 24, there were a total of 492 self-reported cases to the school by faculty, staff, and students. This data is shared with the county health department but it must first be vetted and verified before it’s added to the daily total reports released by the Brazos County Health District.

Click here to view Texas A&M’s COVID 19 dashboard

On Thursday, the Brazos County Health District reported 69 additional news cases. 74% of those new cases are patients from the 18 - 24-year-old age group. Positive cases for students and staff not residing in Brazos County are not added to the Brazos County daily reports.

A representative for Texas A&M University on Thursday said the school’s first Midnight Yell event this year will be virtual. Others will be determined at a later date. No decisions have been made about tailgating events.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

College Station City Council adopts FY 21 budget, tax rate

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The College Station City Council voted unanimously during Thursday night’s meeting to adopt the city’s $311.5 million FY 21 budget, and a property tax rate of $0.534618 per $100 of assessed value, which is the same as the FY 20 rate.

News

Brazos County Health District, Texas A&M officials say majority of new COVID-19 cases are off campus

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Texas A&M officials say the majority of new cases of COVID-19 are being traced to off campus.

News

Local officials and hotels work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Brazos County Emergency Management says there is no telling whether Brazos County COVID-19 numbers will rise as evacuees head back home.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M University policy now prohibits chalking on campus surfaces

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Non-soluble forms of chalk (railroad chalk, aerosol spray, etc.) were increasingly being used on campus in violation of the previous policy.

Agriculture

Drought conditions spread south through the Brazos Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Drought conditions continue to expand south for the Brazos Valley and Bryan / College Station.

News

Restaurant Report Card- August 27, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Baylor University student tests positive for COVID-19, fraternity suspended after off-campus parties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
At least one Baylor student has tested positive for COVID-19 and a fraternity has been suspended after two large off-campus gatherings over the weekend.

News

More than 700 hurricane evacuees wait out storm in Walker County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.