COVID-19 cases continue to affect local school campuses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As expected, the COVID-19 virus is presenting challenges and temporary changes to local school districts.

On Thursday, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said 15 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in schools in the Bryan and College Station school districts. For context, there are more than 33,000 students and staff spread across both BISD and CSISD.

Also on Thursday, the International Leadership of Texas campus in College Station announced all classes on Friday would be online so the school could temporarily close for deep cleaning. This was decided after one positive case on campus was confirmed.

In Iola, at least three cases have been confirmed in the school district. The varsity football games scheduled for Friday, August 28 in Iola and Friday, September 4 in Normangee have been canceled. The volleyball games scheduled for Friday, August 28 have been canceled. Classes are moving online until September 8.

Texas A&M University continues to see additional cases as it continues widespread testing on campus. Between August 2 and August 24, there were a total of 492 self-reported cases to the school by faculty, staff, and students. This data is shared with the county health department but it must first be vetted and verified before it’s added to the daily total reports released by the Brazos County Health District.

Click here to view Texas A&M’s COVID 19 dashboard

On Thursday, the Brazos County Health District reported 69 additional news cases. 74% of those new cases are patients from the 18 - 24-year-old age group. Positive cases for students and staff not residing in Brazos County are not added to the Brazos County daily reports.

A representative for Texas A&M University on Thursday said the school’s first Midnight Yell event this year will be virtual. Others will be determined at a later date. No decisions have been made about tailgating events.

