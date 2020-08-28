Advertisement

Drought conditions spread south through the Brazos Valley

Severe drought returns to Madison County
Drought Monitor for the week of August 25th, 2020
Drought Monitor for the week of August 25th, 2020(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weekly Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning. Good news for Texas: drought and abnormally dry conditions improved by roughly 6% from last week. The Brazos Valley’s situation, however, continued to get worse.

Drought conditions have spread south over the past seven days, and now include: Bryan-College Station, North & Central Brazos County and Northeast Leon County. Severe Drought -- stage two drought -- has spread over Madison, Northeast Brazos, extreme Southeast Robertson, and Southeast Leon Counties.

As of Thursday, August has only received 0.49″ of rain officially in Bryan-College Station. That puts the month behind on rainfall by 1.75″ and gives 2020 a deficit of 4.32″ at Easterwood Airport. Last year, August 27th, the airport had collected about eight more inches of rain than what has fallen in 2020.

Only isolated chances for rain exist for the Brazos Valley over the next seven to ten days.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

College Station City Council adopts FY 21 budget, tax rate

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The College Station City Council voted unanimously during Thursday night’s meeting to adopt the city’s $311.5 million FY 21 budget, and a property tax rate of $0.534618 per $100 of assessed value, which is the same as the FY 20 rate.

News

Brazos County Health District, Texas A&M officials say majority of new COVID-19 cases are off campus

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Texas A&M officials say the majority of new cases of COVID-19 are being traced to off campus.

News

Local officials and hotels work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Brazos County Emergency Management says there is no telling whether Brazos County COVID-19 numbers will rise as evacuees head back home.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M University policy now prohibits chalking on campus surfaces

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Non-soluble forms of chalk (railroad chalk, aerosol spray, etc.) were increasingly being used on campus in violation of the previous policy.

News

COVID-19 cases continue to affect local school campuses

Updated: 1 hour ago
Most new cases in Brazos County are linked to young people, according to daily statistical reports.

News

Restaurant Report Card- August 27, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Baylor University student tests positive for COVID-19, fraternity suspended after off-campus parties

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
At least one Baylor student has tested positive for COVID-19 and a fraternity has been suspended after two large off-campus gatherings over the weekend.

News

More than 700 hurricane evacuees wait out storm in Walker County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.