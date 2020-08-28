Drought conditions spread south through the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weekly Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning. Good news for Texas: drought and abnormally dry conditions improved by roughly 6% from last week. The Brazos Valley’s situation, however, continued to get worse.

Drought conditions have spread south over the past seven days, and now include: Bryan-College Station, North & Central Brazos County and Northeast Leon County. Severe Drought -- stage two drought -- has spread over Madison, Northeast Brazos, extreme Southeast Robertson, and Southeast Leon Counties.

Side-by-side comparison of last week's #Drought Monitor (right) vs this (left)



Across Texas, there was a ~6% IMPROVEMENT to drought / dry conditions.



In the Brazos Valley, we've gone the opposite way with more real estate falling into drought, increasing north to south pic.twitter.com/IZ9MVW0kWV — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 27, 2020

As of Thursday, August has only received 0.49″ of rain officially in Bryan-College Station. That puts the month behind on rainfall by 1.75″ and gives 2020 a deficit of 4.32″ at Easterwood Airport. Last year, August 27th, the airport had collected about eight more inches of rain than what has fallen in 2020.

Only isolated chances for rain exist for the Brazos Valley over the next seven to ten days.

