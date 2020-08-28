Free Music Friday: Mason Lively

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mason Lively joined First News at Four for a Free Music Friday.

He’s playing Friday at Southern’s in College Station starting at 8 P.M. You can buy tickets here.

Born in Victoria, Texas, but raised just outside of town in the rural community of Inez, Lively grew up in a country music atmosphere. His appreciation for the genre can be traced back to his childhood. Though he enjoyed and was exposed to many types of music, he would listen to artists like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Ray Price to name a few.

His powerful vocals and gentle strumming are on par with that of country music star Zac Brown. His passion for music is exuberant and radiates through his performances.

Lively is currently in the studio working on his sophomore record with iconic Texas singer/songwriter Wade Bowen producing, and acclaimed producer Justin Pollard on the project as well.

It’s safe to say that Mason Lively is going places in Country Music and beyond.

