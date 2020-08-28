Heat Advisory and a shot at storms take us into the weekend

In the wake of (once hurricane now) Tropical Storm Laura, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible over the next few days, but summertime heat takes back over as the big story. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 1pm Friday through 7pm Saturday for Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the upper 90s and low 100s through the weekend. Factor in the humidity left behind by a combination of Marco and Laura and it will feel closer to 110° for many during the afternoon hours. As it looks for now, not much to break that heat in the near future. Highs are slated for the upper 90s to about 100° all the way through the 10 day forecast.

As Laura continues to move to the northeast of Texas, we will be able to tug at some of the moisture on the backside of that fast-moving weather maker. A couple scattered showers or non-severe rumbles are not ruled out though the early evening and overnight hours. Highest chance falls across the far Northeastern Brazos Valley. Friday an overly sunny day may see some fast building clouds develop as isolated rain could try to develop in isolated areas between 3pm and 7pm. Otherwise, rain hopscotches the forecast but changes are not overly high, for now.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 101. Heat index: 108-110. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 79. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 101. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 79. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

