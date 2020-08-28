Advertisement

How tutoring has changed during the pandemic

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Most kids in the Brazos Valley are back in school now and while teachers are doing everything they can, some kids just need more help. That’s where tutors come in. How have things changed as tutors work around the pandemic?

“We started back in the spring when the demand was for online support. Sylvan immediately changed from in-center to online where those kids could still have that same sylvan experience,” said Anthonette Ruffino, executive director at Sylvan Learning Center in Bryan. “Teachers were the same, the individualized instruction was the same. The teachers had an opportunity to develop a rapport with the students and we could see the student confidence grow and they became more independent. Then in the summertime we moved back to both in center and online instruction. And many of the kids were just really excited to be back in the center.”

While families have options between online and in-person in most school districts, Ruffino says there’s been a push from parents to get students into the building.

“There’s a group of parents really frustrated with the online. By the end of the spring semester we had parents who didn’t want to hear another thing about doing instruction on zoom, you know?” said Ruffino.

It’s not just students and parents who are trying to navigate the new pandemic education world. Teachers are also trying to figure out what they’re comfortable with as the fall semester moves on.

“We initially had some instructors who chose not to do in center. And wanted to do it from home. Currently we’re getting those teachers back in center to where we are, we do have enough teachers. As a matter of fact we’ve been advertising for a new position and I was amazed by the number of applicants we got. I think people are looking to get back to as much of normal as they possibly can, whatever normal may be.”

