Huntsville police seize over $100K in alleged narcotics money

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police say a K-9 unit helped them find over $100,000 in suspected drug money after a traffic stop this week.

According to authorities, K-9 officers conducted a traffic stop on I-45 near the 121 mile marker and seized a little over $100,000 hidden in the vehicle.

Huntsville police reported, the suspects, Marcos Ramirez and Marco Barralaga were taken into custody on felony money laundering charges and placed in the Walker County Jail.

