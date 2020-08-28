Advertisement

Huntsville police seize over $100K in alleged narcotics money

K-9 unit with Huntsville Police Department confiscated over $100,000 in suspected drug money
K-9 unit with Huntsville Police Department confiscated over $100,000 in suspected drug money(KBTX)
By An'Jonae Woodson
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police say a K-9 unit helped them find over $100,000 in suspected drug money after a traffic stop this week.

According to authorities, K-9 officers conducted a traffic stop on I-45 near the 121 mile marker and seized a little over $100,000 hidden in the vehicle.

Huntsville police reported, the suspects, Marcos Ramirez and Marco Barralaga were taken into custody on felony money laundering charges and placed in the Walker County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Tutoring during a Pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Area-wide Heat Advisory Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Heat index nearing 110 will be possible.

Latest News

News

College Station City Council approves $1.9 million project for improvements to Veterans Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The project includes improved drainage for increased playability on its fields, additional sidewalks, one new restroom, and two new playgrounds. Improvements will be made to the park’s three roundabouts as well.

News

Restaurant Report Card - 08/27/20

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Local church hosting food distribution drive-thru

Updated: 10 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Hurricane Laura evacuees start heading back home to assess storm damage

Updated: 10 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Bryan, College Station hotels sell out during Hurricane Laura

Updated: 10 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Local counties spared from Laura after spring tornado

Updated: 10 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.