Local officials and hotels work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

Brazos County Emergency Management says preparing for this storm came with new challenges.
Hotels worked to keep evacuees and residents safe from COVID-19
Hotels worked to keep evacuees and residents safe from COVID-19
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hundreds of evacuees sought shelter from Hurricane Laura in Bryan College Station.

Brazos County Emergency Management officials say preparing for this storm came with new challenges.

“This pandemic is new for everyone. It’s something that we never, or at least in the recent years, have experienced,” said Jason Ware, Deputy Emergency Coordinator.

Ware says the spread of COVID-19 had them working closely with local hotels.

“Just going around town and looking at the hotels and being a part of the planning process, you can tell there are some emergency procedures or good procedures in place for protecting their staff and folks that are coming into their facilities,” said Ware.

Residence Inn General Manager Eddie Hernandez says they work hard to slow the spread.

“We try to be as COVID-friendly as much as possible but again, remembering to wear our masks when we’re out of the rooms, and if someone forgets one, always offering to give one to our guest,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez says they were at nearly 100% capacity the last few days but it didn’t stop them from blocking off areas, limiting guests in the elevators and enforcing social distancing.

“We have all the information that we will do for them during their stay and we try to be as cordial and as healthy as possible,” said Hernandez.

Ware says there’s no way to tell if the hundreds of evacuees in the area will increase COVID-19 numbers but says we needed to welcome people here during this time of need.

“We’re neighbors and so we have to look out for our own as Texans do,” said Ware.

